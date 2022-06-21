American Solar Car Challenge coming to Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) is an annual racing competition where teams from around the world attempt to qualify for the American Solar Car challenge which will take place at Texas Motor Speedway in late July.

The FSGP is a three day event which will be held at Heartland Park from July 5 through July 8. Drivers will compete in unique solar vehicles designed to test the limits of acceleration, braking, and handling sharp turns.

The different teams must complete this event before they are allowed to begin the cross-country American Solar Challenge tournament.

