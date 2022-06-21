Advertisement

American Solar Car Challenge coming to Heartland Park

The annual track competition will take place at Heartland Park July 5 -8
Drivers prepare their solar car.
Drivers prepare their solar car.(Janna Bridges)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) is an annual racing competition where teams from around the world attempt to qualify for the American Solar Car challenge which will take place at Texas Motor Speedway in late July.

The FSGP is a three day event which will be held at Heartland Park from July 5 through July 8. Drivers will compete in unique solar vehicles designed to test the limits of acceleration, braking, and handling sharp turns.

The different teams must complete this event before they are allowed to begin the cross-country American Solar Challenge tournament.

