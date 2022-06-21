After nearly two years of work, city’s police-community relations committee nearing end of work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two years of getting community input, the police-community relations committee is nearing the end of its work.

The committee’s three members, City Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz, City Councilwoman Karen Hiller and Mayor Mike Padilla -- along with police Chief Bryan Wheeles -- heard from several citizens Friiday afternoon here at the Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison in downtown Topeka.

At Friday afternoon’s meeting, committee members went over language that will be included in the seven recommendations that will be presented to the Topeka Governing Body.

Those seven recommendations include the Topeka Police Department’s school resource officers; no-knock warrants; use of force; content of officer training; civilian input in training; civilian oversight; and employment decisions.

Committee members say they have listened to concerns from people across the city regarding police-community relations.

“The process was very tedious,” said city councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz, who served as the chairwoman for the police-community relations committee. “We took our time. We asked a lot of questions.

“We had different presenters that came in, and we heard from a lot of citizens in Topeka, and I thought today was very productive to sum it all up and make our corrections,” she said following Friday’s meeting. “I think it’s been really an experience just to see how the police department works. Of course, there’s room for improvement. It’s a work in progress. But I think we’re at a starting point.”

Committee members say they’re pleased with the work that’s been done so far and they’re excited to have this project wrapped up in the near future.

Another meeting is scheduled for this coming Friday, at which committee members are expected to make final changes to the document they will present to the city of Topeka’s governing body.

At that point, the document and project findings will be discussed by the governing body.

“The process has been long, and I think some people would have like it to have moved faster,” said Mayor Mike Padilla. “But then, we would have maybe overlooked something.

“But the way the chair handled this committee and how the topics were covered -- I think we covered just about everything that was ever brought to our attention.

“Some people may not believe we gave it enough consideration, but believe me, in our deliberations, we have, because I knew we were being scrutinized, and that’s OK. Make sure we’re doing a good job and good work. "

Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said he was pleased with the committee’s work and that the end of the project is in sight.

“I think we’re all ready for that next step,” Wheeles said. “Everybody’s worked really and the community’s become involved with it.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.