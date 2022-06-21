Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire

Latest News

Family discovers Army veteran’s honors...76 years later
Jackson Heights adds baseball and softball to their athletic programs for upcoming school year
Jackson Heights adds new athletic programs for next year
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say
Kansas native, Francis Dolly Petr celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday June 20th.
Assisted living home celebrates third resident to join the century club