Advertisement

$2.5+ million grant headed to CrossWinds to renovate 2 new buildings

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A more than $2.5 million grant is headed to Emporia to help CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness in its goal of a privately-owned campus.

CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness in Emporia says the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America Trustee recently awarded it a 5-year grant which totals more than $2.5 million.

The organization said the $2,537,865 total gift will support the nonprofit community mental health center’s ongoing capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground.”

“CrossWinds is incredibly grateful for this gift from the Jones Testamentary Trust,” said CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham. “This generous award is a true testament to the need for quality mental and behavioral health services and shows a belief in our mission of service. We are excited to expand our offices and provide improved experiences for our consumers not only in Lyon County but throughout our coverage area. Our partnership with the Jones Testamentary Trust has been truly amazing and their gift will be instrumental to the ongoing success of our capital campaign.”

CrossWinds said it established Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground with the goal of securing a privately-owned campus-style hub for future mental health service delivery in the community.

Moving forward, CrossWinds said the contribution will be used to renovate two buildings in Emporia which will provide a valuable launch pad for the introduction of expanded treatment throughout the agency’s 7-county coverage area.

Upon completion in 2024, CrossWinds said the 38,000 square-foot campus will focus on addressing crucial issues including the suicide crisis, overdose deaths, and inadequate care for veteran, senior and non-English speaking populations.

In addition to funding the initiatives, CrossWinds said $75,000 from the gift will be put towards the immediate aid of its children’s programs to support daytime, after-school, summer and Positive Alternatives for Student Success offerings in Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties.

For more information about CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday for threatening a Topeka school on social media.
Topeka man arrested for making school threat on social media
Julie Davis
Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car
(Topeka Public Schools)
USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire...
No cause found in Sunday night house fire
Kamren Brake
Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - A water main break at 21st and Clay has closed all lanes of 21st St. on July 7, 2021.
Intense heat sparks flood of water main breaks in Capital City
FILE - downtown Topeka
Topeka ranked among nation’s best-run cities
Live at Five
University of Kansas (KU)
KU to welcome new leader of civil rights, Title IX efforts