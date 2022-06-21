$2.5+ million grant headed to CrossWinds to renovate 2 new buildings

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A more than $2.5 million grant is headed to Emporia to help CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness in its goal of a privately-owned campus.

CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness in Emporia says the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America Trustee recently awarded it a 5-year grant which totals more than $2.5 million.

The organization said the $2,537,865 total gift will support the nonprofit community mental health center’s ongoing capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground.”

“CrossWinds is incredibly grateful for this gift from the Jones Testamentary Trust,” said CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham. “This generous award is a true testament to the need for quality mental and behavioral health services and shows a belief in our mission of service. We are excited to expand our offices and provide improved experiences for our consumers not only in Lyon County but throughout our coverage area. Our partnership with the Jones Testamentary Trust has been truly amazing and their gift will be instrumental to the ongoing success of our capital campaign.”

CrossWinds said it established Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground with the goal of securing a privately-owned campus-style hub for future mental health service delivery in the community.

Moving forward, CrossWinds said the contribution will be used to renovate two buildings in Emporia which will provide a valuable launch pad for the introduction of expanded treatment throughout the agency’s 7-county coverage area.

Upon completion in 2024, CrossWinds said the 38,000 square-foot campus will focus on addressing crucial issues including the suicide crisis, overdose deaths, and inadequate care for veteran, senior and non-English speaking populations.

In addition to funding the initiatives, CrossWinds said $75,000 from the gift will be put towards the immediate aid of its children’s programs to support daytime, after-school, summer and Positive Alternatives for Student Success offerings in Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties.

For more information about CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.