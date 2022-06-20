Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacy techs to make $20+ an hour with new raise

FILE
FILE(Walmart)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians in Kansas will make more than $20 an hour with a new raise.

Walmart says it has made a recent significant investment in higher wages and career progression for its pharmacy technicians. It said more than 500 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy techs in Kansas will see a pay jump.

The international superstore chain noted that this is the second large investment in pharmacy associates in the past year.

Effective June 16, Walmart said it has raised pay for more than 36,000 pharmacy techs which has increased their average hourly wage to more than $20 an hour. It also said pharmacy techs will get more frequent, automatic pay raises as it introduces a new, progressive wage model meant to set it apart from the competition.

Walmart also said certified pharmacy techs can make $3 more per hour than non-certified peers. It said it will cover the cost of certification - from career diplomas, on-the-job training and test prep to payment of the certification exam fee.

Walmart said its pharmacy techs have stepped up as heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and they also play a crucial role in the day-to-day continued growth of its Health and Wellness business. It said the investments show pharmacy techs everywhere that it is serious about attracting top talent and giving them tools to build a successful career.

As it plans to hire an additional 5,000 pharmacy techs in 2022, Walmart said the investments will help attract talent from the top of the field.

For more information about the raises, click HERE.

