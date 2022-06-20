USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a lockdown on Monday morning, activities will continue as planned on Tuesday for Topeka Public Schools USD 501.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, June 20, the district increased supervision and student activities remained indoors out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement officials reviewed a community matter.

TPS said district buildings remained on lockdown until the administration was able to gather further information. It said all students and staff are safe.

USD 501 said it does anticipate scheduled activities for Tuesday to proceed as normal.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Topeka Police Department to inquire about the community matter, however, no response has been received.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.