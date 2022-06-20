Topekan Curtis Pitts calls for return of former Kansas Technical Institute to community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Topeka leader is asking the state of Kansas to return a building now used as a women’s prison to the community.

During a news conference Monday afternoon inside the Statehouse, Pitts said the former Kansas Technical Institute -- which he said was known as the “Tuskegee of the West” -- was supposed to have remained an educational facility for black children after it was shuttered in the mid-1950s.

Instead, it now serves as one of the buildings on the Topeka Correctional Facility grounds at 815 S.E. Rice Road.

Pitts delivered letters to both the office of Gov. Laura Kelly and to the Kansas Senate chambers on Monday requesting the state move as quickly as possible on returning the buildings to the community so they can be used for their intended purposes.

To do so, Pitts said, would help with race relations in the state.

Pitts said he found the stipulation and is endeavoring to make elected officials aware of the agreement.

“Now that we’ve found the mistake, let’s cure it,” Pitts said. “Not fight bout it. Let’s cure it.”

Two of the buildings in question were used as the site of the former Kansas Technical Institute, which provided vocational training to blacks from Kansas and around the nation from the 1890s until it closed in the 1950s.

The stone buildings with orange roofs sand just south of S.E. 6th Avenue and Cottage Avenue, about a block west of S.E. 6th and Rice Road in East Topeka.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Pitts said of bringing the buildings back to use for their intended purpose, “and it’s what God demands from us.”

A return of the buildings to the community -- and restoring its legacy with the black community -- would mean moving existing female inmates to other quarters.

Pitts said he didn’t have a timeline on when the project would be completed but said it was time to move forward on the project, adding, “it’s an opportunity to heal” the community.

The news conference came on the federal Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when blacks in Galveston, Texas, were informed that slavery had been abolished in the United States, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

