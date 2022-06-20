Advertisement

Topeka man behind bars for alleged burglary following hit-and-run

Kamren Brake
Kamren Brake(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old Topekan has been booked into jail for aggravated burglary after a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Kamren E. Brake, of Topeka, has been booked into jail for aggravated burglary after a hit-and-run accident on Sunday.

Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol were called to the 2800 block of NW Highway 75 with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

The caller told dispatch that one of the drivers had run from the scene.

Deputies said they were told the suspect, later identified as Brake, had run into a building in the 2900 block of NW Button Rd. When they arrived in the area, they said they found him across the street from the business.

Brake was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.

