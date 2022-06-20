Advertisement

‘Today, we’re going RINO hunting’: Campaign ad showing armed Greitens causes social media stir

An ad from the campaign of Eric Greitens shows the armed Senate candidate sharing the message...
An ad from the campaign of Eric Greitens shows the armed Senate candidate sharing the message of hunting for Republicans In Name Only.(Twitter/Greitens campaign)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, is no stranger to a firearm. Even in campaign ads.

But the former Missouri governor running for U.S. Senate released a campaign video Monday morning that implies Greitens hunting for “Republicans In Name Only,” or RINOs.

The ad shows the self-branded “MAGA Navy SEAL” carrying a shotgun and saying to the camera:

“I’m Eric Greitens, Navy SEAL, and today, we’re going RINO hunting.”

He then loads his shotgun and speaks in a lower tone in front of a house accompanied by some people dressed in camouflage.

“A RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”

The armed military-dressed group busts into the house and Greitens walks into the home, saying:

“Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There is no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The Greitens campaign then provides details on how to buy a “RINO hunting permit” sticker.

Among those who reacted on Twitter was Luca Kunce, a Democratic candidate for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Twitter put the following label on the Greitens tweet:

A recent poll found Greitens leading the other candidates ahead of the primary for the U.S. Senate seat for Missouri. SurveyUSA found Greitens takes 26 percent of the vote.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had 17 percent, followed by incumbent U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler with 11 percent and U.S. Representative Billy Long with 7 percent.

