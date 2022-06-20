Advertisement

Teen in custody after Abilene shooting leaves one in serious, stable condition

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager is in custody after an adult was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Abilene on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m on Sunday, June 19, the Abilene Police Department says officers were called to the 400 block of NE 14th St. with reports of a shooting.

As a result of the alleged incident, officers said a 43-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital and as of Monday afternoon is in serious but stable condition.

APD also indicated a 16-year-old suspect was identified and has been taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and those with information should contact the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1212.

