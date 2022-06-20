Southern California lab switches focus to infant formula as crisis continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Southern California laboratory has switched its focus to infant formula as the shortage rises to crisis levels and continues to plague Americans.

To tackle the infant formula crisis which currently plagues the U.S., Southern California-based ProTab Laboratories says producers can rely on it to blend custom premises and produce and package infant formula with a rapid turnaround rate.

“ProTab is in the perfect position as a supplement solution manufacturer and packager to prioritize infant formula production with safety and scale to help replenish the supply in the market,” said Joanne Hsu, vice president of operations. “We are ready to produce safe, high-quality premixes with careful processing and top-quality standards at our facility for reassuring parents and babies that they will have access to quality and safe infant formula.”

ProTab noted that safety continues to be at the forefront of the crisis. It said it has the power of in-house analytical laboratory services for quality control validation - including analytical capabilities. It said it is FDA registered with cGMP, FSMA, and FSSC 2200 certification by the National Science Foundation.

“ProTab can rapidly turn around the production of powder and premix for liquid infant formula at a large scale to bolster the supply of products with proper FDA-inspected nutritional values and safety,” said Hsu. “Our certifications are the gold standard of safety for reassuring our manufacture of food and supplement solutions, including infant formula premix solutions.”

The lab also said infant formula producers can leverage modern technology for precision blending which is needed for producing infant formula. It said microencapsulation is offered to mask the undesirable characteristics of particular additives and formula ingredients.

ProTab said the tech is part of its recent multi-million dollar expansion to increase its footprint for blending and mixing premix solutions.

“As a GFSI certified producer and packager of supplement solutions, ProTab elevates food safety to the next level with our state-of-the-art facility, coupled with our quality control procedures and testing,” said Fariba Samadi, director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs. “Following stringent quality assurance and safety processes, we evaluate the quality of raw materials before manufacturing as well as the finished goods.”

ProTab said it can also help secure the best materials and ingredients as it keeps up with the newest production and delivery technologies and the latest regulator requirements. It also said it considers modern formulation and consumer trends.

For specific needs in labeling and standards, ProTab said it can manufacture products to the specification of USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal and Kosher.

“We encourage infant formula manufacturers and brand holders to bring their formulas and packaging schematics to work with us,” said Hsu. “We are confident in helping everyone get through the bottleneck together and positioning ProTab as a long-term infant formula production partner,” said Hsu.

ProTab also said it is registered with Health Canada as a foreign manufacturer site.

