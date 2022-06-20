Advertisement

RX company to pay additional $6 million to KS for role in opioid epidemic

FILE - In this July 1, 2013 file photo is the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals...
FILE - In this July 1, 2013 file photo is the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis. The generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt has a tentative $1.6 billion deal to settle lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis, it announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The deal is intended to end hundreds of lawsuits faced by the company over opioids.(Whitney Curtis/AP Images for Mallinckrodt, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals will pay another $6 million to the State of Kansas - this time for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, June 20, at least $6 million more has been secured for Kansans from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals - this time for its role in the national opioid addiction crisis.

RX Company to pay Kansans $1.28 million after alleged fraud settlement

AG Schmidt said the fund distribution was approved as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. He said the funds will be used to address substance abuse and addiction in Sunflower State.

With the settlement, Schmidt said his office has now recovered nearly $200 million from unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives. The settlements are proof that in the long run, justice is a greater force than greed.”

Schmidt said the settlement is to be paid out to the state over the next eight years with the possibility of an early payment in full. He said this is the latest action in his ongoing efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

In February, the AG noted that his office announced the final approval of a $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation’s three top pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. He said this cleared the way for the release of funds to states and local governments to treat and prevent opioid addiction. He said Kansas and its local governments will get about $153 million from the distributors and $35 million from Johnson & Johnson.

In 2021, Schmidt said he reached a settlement with McKinsey & Company - one of the world’s largest consulting firms - for its role in the opioid epidemic. As a result of this settlement, he said Kansas will get an additional $4.8 million to be used for drug treatment and addiction abatement.

Schmidt said he has also reached a separate agreement to resolve the state’s claims against Purdue Pharma which is still pending in the bankruptcy process. He said Kansas is also engaged in ongoing investigations and negotiations with other companies the state believes played a role in the crisis.

Under the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, proposed by Schmidt and enacted in 2021, he said money recovered by the AG from opioid litigation is required to be used to address substance abuse and help ensure addiction services are provided throughout the state. He said funds will be available through a grant review board created by the statute and state agencies, local governments and not-for-profit agencies can apply for funding for addiction treatment and abatement through the board.

The AG also noted that additional information about the grant application and review process will be announced at a later date.

