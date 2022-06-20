Advertisement

Organization leader calls for improvements to Kansas African-American Affairs Commission

Tamika Terry, Chris Ware and James E. Barfield visit Monday afternoon on the east lawn of the...
Tamika Terry, Chris Ware and James E. Barfield visit Monday afternoon on the east lawn of the Statehouse, near S.W. 9th and Jackson in downtown Topeka. Barfield said he is calling for improvements in the state's African-American Affairs Commission.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who said he served for seven years on the Kansas African-American Affairs Commission called Monday for improvements in the state organization.

James E. Barfield, a leader of the Kansas Advocates for Racial Justice and Equality, said the commission needed to move forward to accomplish the duties for which it was formed in 1993.

Barfield said some of the areas for improvement include improving communication between the commission and the state’s black residents; holding “town-hall meetings” on a regular basis to hear first-hand from black residents across the state; and coordinating efforts to improve cultural, educational, employment, health, housing, welfare and recreation opportunities for the state’s black residents.

Barfield said he has grown frustrated over what he said was a lack of attention to some of the responsibilities of the Kansas African-American Affairs Commission, dating back to the past few governors.

He said he met Monday morning with Gov. Laura Kelly to express his concerns.

Topekans Tamika Terry and Chris Ware joined Barfield outside the Statehouse early Monday afternoon to discuss their concerns with the commission.

Terry said she wanted to see more “transparency” and communication with the commission.

Efforts to reach the governor’s office for comment weren’t immediately successful.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

FILE
New book with KU authors details impact of Black literature in 1930s
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
FILE - Kansas Board of Regents and Board of Education
New statewide general education program to improve access in Kansas colleges
Longtime Topeka leader Curtis Pitts leaves the Senate Chambers inside the Statehouse on Monday...
Topekan Curtis Pitts calls for return of former Kansas Technical Institute to community