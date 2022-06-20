Advertisement

Nominations open for minority, women-owned Kansas business awards

FILE
FILE(Artem Beliaikin | Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The call has opened for nominations for the 2022 Kansas Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards.

On Monday, June 20, Lieutenant Governor and Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland says he opened the call for nominations for the 2022 Kansas Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards. He said the annual awards are just one way the Department celebrates the growing impact minority and women-led companies have on the Sunflower State’s economy.

“Any time we have an opportunity to shine the light on all the amazing businesses and businesspeople in our great state is a win,” Toland said. “Taking the time to recognize minority- and women-owned businesses is key to our success in highlighting and showcasing our Kansas communities and the people who make them thrive.”

Presented by the Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Development, Toland said the awards are given to minority and women-owned businesses in the following categories:

  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Professional Service
  • Retail
  • Service
  • Supplier/Distributor
  • Young Entrepreneur
  • Business Advocate
  • Corporation of the Year

“We want to recognize minority- and women-owned businesses that are working hard to build their companies and at the same time contributing to their community as valuable resources,” Office of Minority and Women Business Development Director Rhonda Harris said. “This is a great time to say “Thank you” for everything that they do, and we appreciate their dedication and vision to make their community and Kansas a better place.

Toland noted that MED Week is celebrated nationally to recognize the more than 9.2 million minority businesses that support the nation’s economy and generate over $1.8 trillion in revenue. He said the significant impact of these businesses translates into the creation and maintenance of jobs.

The Lt. Gov. said these jobs not only sustain the individual worker, but also contribute to the economic security of their families, and the economic vitality of their communities and of the nation.

Toland indicated the Department will host an annual luncheon in November to recognize the many winners and celebrate the contributions of women and minority-owned businesses and communities throughout Kansas.

To learn more about the MED Week Awards, click HERE.

