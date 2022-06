TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called out to a house fire that happened around 6:30pm, Sunday evening in the 500 block of NE Paramore.

Crews continue to put out flames.

Dispatch confirms that there are no reported injuries at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes availabe.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.