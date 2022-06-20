Advertisement

New statewide general education program to improve access in Kansas colleges

FILE - Kansas Board of Regents and Board of Education
FILE - Kansas Board of Regents and Board of Education(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new statewide general education program approved by the Kansas Board of Regents will improve access to the state’s public colleges and universities.

On Monday, June 20, the Kansas Board of Regents says members approved a systemwide general education policy. It said the policy fashions a standardized package of required general educational disciplines for students who pursue baccalaureate and transfer associate degrees in the state’s public higher education system.

“The general education program is a game-changing development for students in our system,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “It creates a more accessible pathway for transfer between community colleges and universities and enhances a student’s ability to chart a path through our system and complete their degree in a timely manner. This improves access for Kansans and most certainly bolsters affordability.”

KBOR said the systemwide general education program framework requires 34-35 credit hours organized into seven disciplines: English, Communications, Mathematics and Statistics, Natural and Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Arts and Humanities and an institutionally designated area.

The Board noted that a student who wishes to transfer and satisfies all seven disciplines at a public community college or university in the Sunflower State will have completed their general education requirements at any other state public institution.

KBOR indicated the general education program creates a coordinated pathway for completion which simplifies academic advising processes for those who concurrently enroll, intend to transfer, have transferred, change majors, or are unsure of a major.

For more information about the Kansas Board of Regents, click HERE.

