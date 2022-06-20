New book with KU authors details impact of Black literature in 1930s

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new book with authors at the University of Kansas has detailed the impact of Black authors in the 1930s on literature and art as a whole.

In the conventional narration of African American literary history, the University of Kansas says the 1930s were overshadowed - at best - by the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and the social realism and protest novels of the 1940s.

However, KU said a new volume on the decade marked by the Great Depression analyzes and deciphers important transitions between eras occasioned by the New Deal and the Communist Party USA.

The University noted that “African American Literature in Transition, 1930-1940″ is the 10th of 17 planned volumes from Cambridge University Press. It said Ayesha Hardison, KU associate professor of English, co-edited the collection of essays with her counterpart at Vassar College, Eve Dunbar.

KU indicated the 12 contributors to the project include John Edgar Tidwell, KU professor emeritus of English, with the chapter “Racial Representation and the Performance of 1930s African American Literary History.”

“[It] felt like an intellectual challenge and a learning opportunity,” Hardison said. “It was not only an invitation to highlight some understudied writers, but also a chance to collaborate with scholars who have been conducting interesting research on them.”

While not ignoring Depression-era writers who remain well-known today, KU said the authors of the new volume critically consider figures like Arna Bontemps, who wrote “Black Thunder,” journalist Roi Ottley, who wrote “A New World Coming,” and a group of female short-fiction writers like Dorothy West, Marita Bonner and Octavia B. Wynbush.

KU noted the collection also discusses the period’s ethnography, poetry, journals, and magazines.

Faced with the racist absence of major publishing opportunities, Hardison said some writers latched on to Works Progress Administration programs like the Federal Writer’s Project. She said they wrote anything they could get paid for - including state guidebooks - while they were not always credited for their contributions.

KU also noted that others documented the experience of economic privation through theater. It said art from a WPA artist illustrates Hardison and Dunbar’s introduction to the book and one chapter references James Van Der Zee’s photography.

The University indicated another important, alternative stream of thought - communism - was also explored by Black writers in the 1930s - including Kansas-born Frank Marshall Davis who would later become acquaintances with and influence former President Barack Obama.

“The Communist Party was another kind of professionalizing opportunity for various writers,” Hardison said. “Not only for someone like Richard Wright, whose party affiliation was well known but also other writers that emerged later in the African American literary tradition like Ralph Ellison, whose association with the party is not as widely known. The party compelled writers to think about economic and labor conditions, to think about the working class, to include them as characters and to center social commentary in their work. Such politics and aesthetics help shape the kind of protest novels emerging in the 1940s.”

Moreover, Hardison said communist thought informed an “internationalist” orientation in a segment of the Black intelligentsia which links the African American human-rights struggle with liberation movements around the world.

Hardison also said the new book offers additional perspectives - including insight on the value of literature and the humanities more broadly to society.

“Despite the limited publishing and financial opportunities for writers during the 1930s, they worked in various genres to document the experience of African Americans,” Hardison said. “They saw their creative work as important to racial representation, social politics, educational development and the greater good.”

To read the new volume, click HERE.

