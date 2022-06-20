Advertisement

Nebraska man extradited to Brown Co. after arrested on $75K warrant

Jay Bechtold
Jay Bechtold(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been extradited back to a northeast Kansas county from Nebraska after he was arrested on a warrant with a $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday, June 15, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that based on a lengthy investigation, Jay Bechtold, 40, of Bruning, Neb., was extradited from Nebraska and transported to the Brown Co. Jail on a $75,000 felony arrest warrant.

Sheriff Merchant said Bechtold was allegedly wanted for two counts of theft valued between $25,000 and $100,000 and one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

Also in June, Merchant noted that Adam Ramsey, 43, of Hiawatha, was booked into jail for criminal damage to property and stalking and Stephen Wisdom, 54, of Hiawatha, was booked for driving while suspended, criminal possession of a weapon and felony probation violation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

FILE
Nominations open for minority, women-owned Kansas business awards
An ad from the campaign of Eric Greitens shows the armed Senate candidate sharing the message...
‘Today, we’re going RINO hunting’: Campaign ad showing armed Greitens causes social media stir
FILE
Southern California lab switches focus to infant formula as crisis continues
Midday in Kansas
Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas reports lowest unemployment rate in recorded history