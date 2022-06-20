Nebraska man extradited to Brown Co. after arrested on $75K warrant

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been extradited back to a northeast Kansas county from Nebraska after he was arrested on a warrant with a $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday, June 15, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that based on a lengthy investigation, Jay Bechtold, 40, of Bruning, Neb., was extradited from Nebraska and transported to the Brown Co. Jail on a $75,000 felony arrest warrant.

Sheriff Merchant said Bechtold was allegedly wanted for two counts of theft valued between $25,000 and $100,000 and one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

Also in June, Merchant noted that Adam Ramsey, 43, of Hiawatha, was booked into jail for criminal damage to property and stalking and Stephen Wisdom, 54, of Hiawatha, was booked for driving while suspended, criminal possession of a weapon and felony probation violation.

