Monday forecast: Hot to begin the week with a mid-week cool down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the heat continues for a couple more days, there is relief on the way not only with cooler temperatures but with rain chances.

There will be a cold front that pushes through late Tuesday into Tuesday night which will stall out near the area through Thursday night so that will lead to at least a low probability of isolated to scattered storms at times. There remains differences in the models on specific details with the storm chances after Tuesday night so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Heat indices 98-103. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Chance for storms anytime after 5pm. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. Heat indices 99-105.

A cold front Tuesday night will bring a chance of storms to the area with cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s to low 90s across northeast KS due to cloud cover and possible rain.

Temperatures heat back up Friday and Saturday before another cold front Saturday night brings more relief to the heat Sunday and next Monday. Latest models are indicating this relief from the heat will last longer meaning highs may remain in the 80s to low 90s to end June and begin July. No mid-upper 90s or triple digit temperatures are expected.

If you are wondering, one of the long range models does have the 4th of July and it is showing rain through the day. Obviously this is way too far out to be concerned but will keep putting what the models are indicating until it gets in the 8 day.

Taking Action:

2 more hot days before relief on the way with cooler temperatures and rain chances. Don’t let up your safety precautions now. Continue to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure and wear sunscreen. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in the backseat of a car.

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday/Thursday, keep them but know there is a risk for showers/storms at times. It won’t be an all day washout meaning most of the days will be dry but check back for updates on the specific details on when and where the highest probability of rain will be.

Hail/wind risk with any storms that develop late in the afternoon into the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.