Michigan woman behind Kansas bars after deputies allegedly find meth in car

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Michigan woman is behind bars in Kansas after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in the car she was driving.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 3:15 p.m. on Monday, June 20, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 341st and K-31 Highway near Melvern for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said illegal drugs were found.

Deputies said the driver, Julie D. Davis, 42, of Brooklyn, Mich., was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

