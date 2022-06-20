Advertisement

Man accused of killing multiple cats, hanging the bodies from trees

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of...
Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of killing cats and hanging their bodies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. The maximum sentence is five years in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called to a home in the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022, after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and released on June 16, 2022, after a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

FILE
New book with KU authors details impact of Black literature in 1930s
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Tamika Terry, Chris Ware and James E. Barfield visit Monday afternoon on the east lawn of the...
Organization leader calls for improvements to Kansas African-American Affairs Commission
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers