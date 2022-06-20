Advertisement

Local organization held Gospel Extravaganza for Juneteenth Holiday

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The organization called Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. hosted its first annual gospel extravaganza at the St. John AME Church.

Many people came out like Foster Chisholm who described the event in one word to 13 News.

“Positivity, no matter what happens, be positive. We all have our problems and concerns and what we have but a positive lifestyle is what keeps us going,” Chisholm said.

The president of the organization, Norma Avery told 13 News the Juneteenth holiday is a god given day.

“Since we started this, teaching people about the freedom that we’ve had and the enjoyment that we have of life to know what Juneteenth means and celebrate,” Avery said.

13 News also talked with Carole Williams who attended the event and she felt the same way.

“I feel like Juneteenth and the African culture as a whole is about music and worship and about togetherness. I feel like the gospel celebration today has been able to encompass all of that,” Williams said.

As part of the celebration, dancers came in, people listening to testimony and many others came in and sang. Chisholm, Avery and Williams all echoed the same message, It’s a day to celebrate but also to learn what the holiday is all about.

“Just don’t let it be a day off, read something about Juneteenth, try to learn something new about why the holiday exists and learn the history behind what Juneteenth is because that’s what’s really important,” Williams said.

“It’s a struggle, but one day we will make it. The battle is not over, we’re here and we’re going to keep on fighting,” Avery said.

