Kansas reports lowest unemployment rate in recorded history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In May 2022, Kansas reported the lowest unemployment rate since the state began to record that information in 1976.

On Monday, June 20, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state celebrated hitting the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history at 2.3%.

Gov. Kelly noted that unemployment continues to decline in the Sunflower State - even as the unemployment rate nationally holds steady.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas has the sixth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

“My Administration has worked to ensure that every Kansan who wants a job, can have a job,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I’m proud that we have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 2.3%, over a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate. We will continue breaking economic records by prioritizing job creation, business investment, and workforce development.”

Preliminary estimates from the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May 2022 - a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease of 3.4% from this time in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelly said the unemployment rate in the U.S. as a whole has remained at 3.6% for three straight months - a rate significantly higher than Kansas estimates.

The Governor noted that Kansas began keeping records of monthly unemployment rates in January 1976.

Since the start of her administration, Gov. Kelly said the state has secured 654 economic development projects worth more than $8.9 billion in capital investment and has retained and created 43,111 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.