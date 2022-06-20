Advertisement

Kansas reports lowest unemployment rate in recorded history

Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas Statehouse.(WIBW TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In May 2022, Kansas reported the lowest unemployment rate since the state began to record that information in 1976.

On Monday, June 20, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state celebrated hitting the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history at 2.3%.

Gov. Kelly noted that unemployment continues to decline in the Sunflower State - even as the unemployment rate nationally holds steady.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas has the sixth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

“My Administration has worked to ensure that every Kansan who wants a job, can have a job,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I’m proud that we have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 2.3%, over a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate. We will continue breaking economic records by prioritizing job creation, business investment, and workforce development.”

Preliminary estimates from the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May 2022 - a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease of 3.4% from this time in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelly said the unemployment rate in the U.S. as a whole has remained at 3.6% for three straight months - a rate significantly higher than Kansas estimates.

The Governor noted that Kansas began keeping records of monthly unemployment rates in January 1976.

Since the start of her administration, Gov. Kelly said the state has secured 654 economic development projects worth more than $8.9 billion in capital investment and has retained and created 43,111 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

FILE
Nominations open for minority, women-owned Kansas business awards
An ad from the campaign of Eric Greitens shows the armed Senate candidate sharing the message...
‘Today, we’re going RINO hunting’: Campaign ad showing armed Greitens causes social media stir
FILE
Southern California lab switches focus to infant formula as crisis continues
Midday in Kansas