Kansas Gov. ceremonially signs bill to legalize sports betting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the stroke of a pen sports betting has been ceremonially legalized in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, June 20, she ceremonially signed Senate Bill 84 alongside legislators and casino industry representatives. She said the bill legalizes the act of sports wagering in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the bill also allows state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. She said the ceremony was held at the Statehouse.

“Soon, sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments,” Kelly said. “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that will keep Kansans’ money in Kansas. It’s one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business, pro-growth state in the country.”

Kelly also noted that SB 84 allows venues like restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veteran organizations to hold sports wagering while also maintaining tribal sovereignty allowing the negotiation of new or existing gaming compacts regarding sports betting.

To read the bill in full, click HERE.

