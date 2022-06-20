Kansans report getting some of the best sleep in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have reported in a recent survey that they get some of the best sleep in the nation.

With sleep being such a crucial need, Aeris - the air purifier specialists from iRobot - says it surveyed more than 3,400 Americans in 47 different states to find which states’ residents get the best night’s sleep.

Aeris said it asked respondents how many hours of sleep they got and to rate the quality of their sleep. It also said it asked questions about air quality, preferred sleeping positions, sleepwalking or talking, and other odd sleeping habits.

According to the survey, Kansans reported getting the 10th best sleep in the nation with a sleep score of 3.38 out of 5. Meanwhile, the Sunflower State’s direct neighbor to the south was ranked as the state where residents get the worst sleep.

Residents reported what affected their shut-eye the most included sleep disorders, air quality, naps during the day, and stress brought on by the pandemic and current events.

On average, the study also found that Kansans get about 6.74 hours of sleep each night, more than an hour under the recommended 8. However, on average Americans get about 7.05 hours of sleep each night.

The report also found how long it usually takes respondents to fall asleep. It said the largest percentage - 42% - reported it only takes about 15-30 minutes to fall asleep. About 30% of Americans reported it takes them less than 15 minutes while 9% said it takes them more than an hour.

Aeris also found the following sleep habits:

25% of millennials run air purifiers while they sleep and say their quality has improved.

54% of Americans wake up at least twice or more during their sleep cycle.

66% of Americans sleep on their side.

37% of women say they sleep worse with someone else in the bed with them.

52% of Americans feel their quality of sleep has worsened with age.

30% of Americans nap once or twice per week.

42% of millennials have canceled plans because they interfered with their sleep schedule.

26% of Americans need a running fan on in order to fall asleep.

The report also found Americans do the following while they sleep:

Frequently wake up - 22%

Snore - 20%

Night sweats - 12%

Grind teeth - 11%

Have nightmares - 9%

Sleep talk - 9%

Have cramps or aching - 6%

Sleepwalk - 2%

Americans also reported needing the following to fall asleep:

A running fan - 26%

A form of white noise - 15%

TV in the background - 12%

Melatonin or another sleep supplement - 11%

Calm, Headspace or another app - 8%

ASMR videos - 5%

