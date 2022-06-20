Kansans ranked among most patriotic in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of the Fourth of July a new report has found Kansans are some of the most patriotic Americans.

With Independence Day just around the corner but Americans also facing troubling issues, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most Patriotic States in America, and Kansas ranked in the top half.

To find which states have the most American pride, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across data sets which range from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Kansas ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 44.34, a Military Engagement rank of 13 and a Civic Engagement rank of 29.

The Sunflower State’s neighbors to the west and south seem to be a tad more patriotic. Colorado ranked 13th overall with a total score of 52.05, a Military Engagement rank of 12 and a Civic Engagement rank of 15. Oklahoma ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 44.58, a Military Engagement rank of 8 and a Civic Engagement rank of 30.

However, Kansas’ neighbors to the east and north seem to be a little less patriotic. Missouri ranked 25th overall with a total score of 44, a Military Engagement rank of 26 and a Civic Engagement rank of 17. Nebraska ranked 30th overall with a total score of 39.11, a Military Engagement rank of 28 and a Civic Engagement rank of 34.

The report found that Oklahoma had the third-lowest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. It also said Nebraska had the third-highest while Colorado had the fourth-highest volunteer rate.

The states found to be the most patriotic include:

Alaska Montana Virginia North Dakota Oregon

The states found to be the least patriotic include:

Arkansas New York Rhode Island Florida Massachusetts

For more information or to see how patriotic other states are, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.