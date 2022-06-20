Emporia Main Street recognized as Accredited Main Street America program

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Main Street has officially been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program as it works to revitalize its historic spaces.

Emporia Main Street says it has officially been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program as it meets rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Emporia Main Street said Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Emporia Main Street said the Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 new businesses, generated 30,402 new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and leveraged 1.4 million volunteer hours.

On average, the organization noted that for every dollar the Main Street program spent to support operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into communities.

Emporia Main Street said its performance is evaluated each year by Kansas Main Street which partners with Main Street America to find the local programs which meet rigorous national performance standards. It said evaluation criteria decide which communities build meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs.

The organization also noted these programs include standards like fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic spaces and cultural assets.

“We are pleased to receive our National Accreditation for another year,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street. “Each day, our organization strives to enhance economic development and community enrichment- locally and throughout the region. We could not achieve this success without the help of our board, countless volunteers, and local & regional partners.”

Emporia Main Street said it works with county and city administrators - as well as state officials - to develop a thriving local economy for Emporia and the surrounding area.

“Emporia Main Street has led the way for this community to take advantage of our own resources,” said Lyon County Commissioner, Scott Briggs. “Creating pathways for diversified careers, Emporia Main Street enhances the fact that we have the ability to welcome the world to Lyon County.”

As Emporia Main Street continues its work with an in-house Fabrication lab and Incubator space, it said it looks ahead to create an entrepreneurial, innovative and environmentally sustainable environment that exists for everyone.

“Emporia Main Street is a vital organization to not only our city but the entire region. Their knowledge of all the programs and grants available is crucial to many existing businesses as well as entrepreneurs,” said Emporia City Commissioner, Erren Harter. “They are not only focused on preserving all the good we have, but never hesitate to look ahead and consider all that is possible, which is evident with the new Fab Lab.”

Each year, Emporia Main Street also said it runs a membership campaign starting on July 1. In 2022, it said it has transitioned to an Investor Campaign to reflect the result of an individual, organization or business joining the organization more accurately.

