Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
FILE
Kansans report getting some of the best sleep in the nation
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach