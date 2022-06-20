Andrew Beckler reflects on his time in U.S. Open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, Topeka native Andrew Beckler hit the green alongside some of the best golfers in the world, playing in his very first major. He says his experience in the U.S. Open was an absolute whirlwind.

“It was just a lot all at once,” said the Washburn Rural and Washburn alum. “You know, go from playing mini tours and staying in cheap hotels and eating fast food, to going to first class and experiencing one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world.”

Beckler played two rounds before missing the cut for day three, but he says it was the most memorable missed cut he’ll ever have, and it was a special two days.

“You know I’ve been dreaming of a moment like that since I was a kid, hearing my name and my hometown announced on the first tee.”

Beckler has always been vocal about how proud he is to be from Topeka, and he felt the support he got from his hometown throughout the entire experience.

“I love being from Topeka, it’s a big part of who I am. I know Gary (Woodland) still has a lot of support in Topeka, so it’s cool that I do too now,” said Beckler.

Woodland won the U.S. Open in 2019, and played all four rounds this year, finishing tied for 10th at even par. It’s his best finish in the U.S. Open since his big win.

The two Topekans had practice rounds together in the days leading up to the first round, which Beckler said helped him get over the jitters and start to feel like he belonged.

At only 25 years old, Beckler knows he has plenty of time ahead of him in his career, and he’s nowhere near done yet.

“I just feel like after playing in the U.S. Open, in those conditions, I can play anywhere. I definitely feel like I belong out there now,” he said. “It was an honor to play in the tournament, and I’ll forever get to say I’ve played in the U.S. Open which is cool. But it’s definitely not the end of my journey, it’s just a nice big step forward.”

