2 Neosho Co. water systems placed under Boil Advisory

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Thayer and Coal Hollow Water Company public water systems in Neosho Co. have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Monday, June 20, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of Thayer public water supply system in Neosho Co. It said the advisory also affects the Coal Hollow Water Company public water supply system.

KDHE said customers in the affected area should take the following steps:

If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from household automatic icemakers

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water which contains 1 tsp. of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, however, children should be supervised to see the water is not ingested. Those with cuts or severe rashes should talk to their doctors.

The KDHE noted the advisory will remain in effect until the conditions which placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Officials indicated they issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the distribution systems caused by a water line break. They said failure to maintain water pressure could lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether a public water supplier or the KDHE announces the advisory, the Department said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

For questions, call the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

