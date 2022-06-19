Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Incorporated celebrate ahead of holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many community members came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate the freedom of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Sherri Camp with Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration incorporated says she views this holiday a little differently.

“Now we’re all celebrating this accomplishment. Not only are we coming together as a community but we’re coming together with the history of our people and celebrating what all that means,” Camp says.

13 News talked with Cindy White who echoed the same message as Camp. She says it means a lot to her as well.

“Just to see the culmination of our work, it’s just awesome to see people coming together,” White said.

She told 13 News, community members had access to free COVID-19 testing, along with vaccines. The event also had a Miss Juneteenth pageant, a parade and other activities within the park.

13 News talked with guest speaker Phelica Glass, who shared the message that you’re not alone and there needs to be unity between one another.

“Oftentimes we’re struggling and bound up with the life that we’re experiencing and so why not talk to the people about being okay with not being okay? That’s freedom, that’s freedom to express yourself to be able to tell people, I’m not okay. I need you, I need support or I need extra services you can’t provide. So, why not a perfect time to reach out to the community and talk to them about the mental health needs,” Glass said.

