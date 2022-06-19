Sunday night forecast: Slight heat relief on Wednesday before jumping back in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The hot weather is here to stay for most of this week as temperatures continue to hover in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100º if not slightly warmer, especially Tuesday. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in western Kansas this evening and some of this activity may clip North-Central Kansas, but most areas will stay dry tonight.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday is the first day of summer and will by far be the hottest day this week with air temperatures flirting with the triple digits and feel-like temperatures around 105º if not hotter. A cold front makes a run at breaking the heat dome Tuesday night and may produce some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the area, especially north of I-70. One or two storms may become severe Tuesday night and produce some hail and gusty winds. The front will likely stall out near I-70 Tuesday night and may produce another round of scattered rain showers late Wednesday as it is pushed back north by the heat dome.

Skies will also be mostly cloudy Wednesday therefore temperatures may be kept cooler around 90º with winds generally from the east at 5 to 10 mph. The rain chance Wednesday night is very slight and likely won’t produce much rainfall and will not be widespread. The brief relief slowly retreats Thursday as the sun and south winds return. Thursday will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

We climb the temperature ladder through Saturday with highs getting into the upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. The GOOD NEWS is that a strong cold front late Saturday is looking more likely and this could put an end to our heat wave next weekend. Long-range models suggest our temperatures for the last week of June could be close to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

