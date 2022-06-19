Advertisement

Sunday forecast: Another hot week ahead

Rain chances increase midweek
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast for Father’s Day is a hot one with highs in the low to mid 90s and lots of sunshine. Heat index values may not be quite as extreme as the past few days with slightly less humidity, but it should still feel like about 100° during the afternoon. South winds will be a bit breezy at 10 to 20 mph. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening in north-central Kansas, but most places should stay dry.

Another hot day is in store for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mainly sunny sky. Winds may be a bit stronger tomorrow, gusting up to 30 mph out of the south. Summer officially starts on Tuesday, and it should be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.

A weak cold front is forecast to arrive in northeast Kansas by Tuesday evening, which may develop a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly near and north of I-70. Some of the storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, but significant severe weather is not expected. More rain is possible Wednesday night and Thursday night, but widespread activity is not anticipated. The daytime hours this week should be mainly dry, though there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Father’s Day: Mainly sunny. High 94. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low 74. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny; breezy. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; hot. High 98. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 92. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

