One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night, at 10th and Gage. Watch Commander says Topeka Police responded to the call that came in at 9:30pm.

Watch Commander says the motorcycle and vehicle collided leaving four people with non-life threatening injuries. There was three people in the vehicle and one person on the motorcycle, according to Watch Commander.

Only one person was transported to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

