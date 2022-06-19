One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night, at 10th and Gage. Watch Commander says Topeka Police responded to the call that came in at 9:30pm.

Watch Commander says the motorcycle and vehicle collided leaving four people with non-life threatening injuries. There was three people in the vehicle and one person on the motorcycle, according to Watch Commander.

Only one person was transported to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

