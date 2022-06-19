Advertisement

Local church helps dads celebrate their special day

Rolling Hills Christian Church put on a celebration for Father’s Day.
Rolling Hills Christian Church put on a celebration for Father’s Day.(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rolling Hills Christian Church put on a celebration for Father’s Day.

“We’re having a Father’s Day event just outreaching to the community hoping to have more people come to our church and help people feel welcomed here. We have BBQ for people to eat, we have a root beer garden with root beer floats on the way and then we have Manhatchet from Manhattan for axe throwing,” said Courtney Wohletz.

A few fathers at event reflected on what Father’s Day meant to them.

“A good role model for my family for my kids and most of all that God blessed me with the role of being a father and that is a role I take very seriously,” said Will DelToro.

This annual event is strictly put on with the help of volunteers and the church community.

“We just want to give everyone a great Father’s Day as they can have, this is a free event so no one has to pay any money and you don’t have to be a father to be here either so it’s just a great event for families to come out and get to know each other and have some fun,” said Wohletz.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Authorities investigating fatal wreck along Highway 40
Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
(FILE)
Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.

Latest News

Singers on stage for Juneteenth event at Hillcrest Community Center and Park
Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Incorporated celebrate ahead of holiday
Community members celebrating Juneteenth at Hillcrest Community Center and Park
Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Incorporated celebrate ahead of holiday
Saturday night forecast
The Sunflower Music Festival is celebrating 35 years in Topeka. The festival this year...
Sunflower Music Festival 2022