Local church helps dads celebrate their special day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rolling Hills Christian Church put on a celebration for Father’s Day.

“We’re having a Father’s Day event just outreaching to the community hoping to have more people come to our church and help people feel welcomed here. We have BBQ for people to eat, we have a root beer garden with root beer floats on the way and then we have Manhatchet from Manhattan for axe throwing,” said Courtney Wohletz.

A few fathers at event reflected on what Father’s Day meant to them.

“A good role model for my family for my kids and most of all that God blessed me with the role of being a father and that is a role I take very seriously,” said Will DelToro.

This annual event is strictly put on with the help of volunteers and the church community.

“We just want to give everyone a great Father’s Day as they can have, this is a free event so no one has to pay any money and you don’t have to be a father to be here either so it’s just a great event for families to come out and get to know each other and have some fun,” said Wohletz.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.