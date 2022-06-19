Advertisement

32nd annual MHK Juneteenth celebration attracts crowd despite the heat

6th annual Juneteenth Car Wash Competition
6th annual Juneteenth Car Wash Competition(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 32nd annual Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan has been a week long celebration which continued Saturday.

Vendors and community organizations set up booths around the Wefald Pavilion, with many of them offering free snacks and ice-cold bottled water.

Afternoon activities included a money drop and a make and take craft station for the kids.

Mid-afternoon, members of the K-State Football team, Women’s Basketball team and recruits from the 2022 Manhattan Fire Academy Class participated in the 6th annual Car Wash Challenge.

“About six weeks ago, it was too cold, and so this is summertime it’s supposed to be hot in the summer, so, you know it was a little warm today, but it was a fun day.” MHK Juneteenth board member, Dave Baker says.

“We just want to give a shoutout to the community for allowing us to have a booth and spread the word and to get connected to different other organizations.” Be Able Program Director, Marlon Jackson says.

The Women’s basketball defeated both the Football team and the reigning champs, Manhattan Fire Department.

