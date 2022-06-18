Advertisement

Two indicted in Wichita for alleged bank robbery, cocaine related crimes

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Wichita have been indicted by a federal grand jury - one for alleged bank robbery and the other for alleged possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a man with one count of bank robbery on Thursday, June 16.

Court documents indicate that Roland K. Vandenberg, 55, was charged with the alleged robbery of Emprise Bank on S Broadway St. in Wichita on June 2.

Also on Thursday, the Office said Erice Salsbery, 63, of Wichita, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession with intention to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of counterfeit currency, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Office noted that the cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It said Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting the cases.

