Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars for alleged murder after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, officers were called to the 700 block of SE Branner St. with reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they found one victim, later identified as Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, officers said they arrested Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka and booked her into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Reckless 2nd Degree Murder.

