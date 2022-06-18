Saturday night forecast: Spend Father’s Day and your holiday by the pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We continue to cook this weekend with temperatures this Father’s Day in the mid to upper 90s with feel like temperatures once again around 105º. Winds will be a little breezy Sunday from the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures Sunday stay warm in the mid 70s. Our temperatures go up a little more leading into Tuesday. Sunny skies expected through Tuesday before we introduce a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday night.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Father’s Day/Juneteenth: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, heat indices around 105º. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

If you are off work this Monday for the new federal holiday “Juneteenth” then you may want to find a pool. Temperatures continue to soar into the mid 90s Monday and may even reach 100º on Tuesday which is the official start of Summer. Be sure and practice heat safety such as drinking water, taking breaks in the shade/AC and wearing sunscreen. Wearing light colored and loose fitting clothing is also helpful.

Tuesday night may bring scattered rain and a few thunderstorms to the area, however I believe most will remain dry. A very low chance for rain continues into the daytime Wednesday with most staying dry again before rain chance increase once more Wednesday night. This is not expected to be a widespread soaking rainfall, but scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and again Wednesday night.

The heat holds steady in Northeast Kansas with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 90s for the latter half of the week. Some of the model data is suggesting that we could see a slight cool down and a chance for rain next weekend, but this is not locked in at this time. For now, follow the heat safety guidelines and find creative ways to stay cool.

