Saturday forecast: Sunny and hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend will be hot with highs in the mid 90s under a mainly sunny sky. Heat indices may approach 105° during the afternoon. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm near the Missouri border late this afternoon, but most places should stay dry. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

Heat index values of 100-105° expected this afternoon (WIBW)

The forecast for Father’s Day on Sunday is similar to today with highs in the mid 90s and lots of sunshine. However, southerly winds will be a bit stronger tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Tuesday. Monday will be breezy with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph. Dry conditions should prevail until a weak cold front moves into the area Tuesday night, which may initiate a few showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas near and north of I-70. Isolated to scattered storms are also possible Wednesday night and Thursday night. Widespread, soaking rains are unlikely, and the daytime hours this week should be mainly dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mainly sunny. High 95. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 73. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Father’s Day: Mainly sunny. High 95F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 98. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

