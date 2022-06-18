Advertisement

Saturday forecast: Sunny and hot

The heat wave continues
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend will be hot with highs in the mid 90s under a mainly sunny sky. Heat indices may approach 105° during the afternoon. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm near the Missouri border late this afternoon, but most places should stay dry. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

Heat index values of 100-105° expected this afternoon
Heat index values of 100-105° expected this afternoon(WIBW)

The forecast for Father’s Day on Sunday is similar to today with highs in the mid 90s and lots of sunshine. However, southerly winds will be a bit stronger tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Tuesday. Monday will be breezy with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph. Dry conditions should prevail until a weak cold front moves into the area Tuesday night, which may initiate a few showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas near and north of I-70. Isolated to scattered storms are also possible Wednesday night and Thursday night. Widespread, soaking rains are unlikely, and the daytime hours this week should be mainly dry.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mainly sunny. High 95. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 73. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Father’s Day: Mainly sunny. High 95F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 98. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Authorities investigating fatal wreck along Highway 40
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Officers close the westbound ramps of I-470 at 29th St. after traffic lights fail on June 17,...
I-470 ramp reopened at 29th St. after hit-and-run closure
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast
Stay cool and stay safe
The heat continues
Hot today, severe weather risk this evening. Stay weather aware and stay cool
Storm risk this evening
Slight chance of storms this evening
Cold front today, storm chance this evening