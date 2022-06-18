Advertisement

Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WIBW) - The police report from the fatal crash in which NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer allegedly killed a Missouri woman indicates she may have been on drugs and did not yield to traffic at the time of the accident.

KVOE reports that the police report in the fatal crash which involved Emporia native and former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer indicates the victim, Mary June Simmons, 47, of Camdenton, Mo., failed to yield to traffic just before she was hit.

NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

The Lake Ozark Police Department report obtained by KVOE notes that Simmons was walking against traffic when she was hit and killed on June 5.

Police Chief Gary Launderville said Simmons was on the shoulder walking toward an offramp that connects US Highway 54 with Missouri Highway 242 between Lakeside and Osage Beach.

Launderville also said Bowyer had been using the ramp to leave US 54 when he hit Simmons.

Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene.

The report also indicated that there were no indications of impairment in Bowyer’s case and he even had a blood alcohol content of .000 at the scene. However, Simmons was reported to have a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and neighbors in the Missouri RV park where she lived believed her to be under the influence of drugs before the crash.

While the toxicology report is pending and could take several months to be released, there is no indication of citations or chargers against Bowyer for the accident.

