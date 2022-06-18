Advertisement

New KU Baseball Head Coach signs 24-year-old home run ball for fan

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, KU introduced Jayhawk fans to new head baseball coach, Dan Fitzgerald.

“Why KU? It checked every box,” said Fitzgerald, who is coming to Lawrence after one year with LSU and nine prior with Dallas Baptist in his introductory press conference.

That press conference gave one fan an opportunity to continue a 24-year-old tradition.

He told the room the story of the home run ball he caught rolling out of the park back in 1996, which started him on a quest to get every living KU baseball head coach to sign it, past or present.

Fitzgerald didn’t wait a second to say, “absolutely.”

He’s now the sixth coach to stamp his name on the ball.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Douglas Co. DA to begin to prosecute those found selling Delta-8
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
FILE - According to KDOT, about 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off...
Polk-Quincy barrier failure worsening, latest inspection did not follow protocol
KBI investigating allegations made against JCPD personnel

Latest News

Motorcyclist found dead in Brown Co.
Gov. Kelly anticipates economic boost in 2026 with World Cup bid
Gov. Kelly anticipates economic boost in 2026 with World Cup bid
13 NEWS at 10 p.m. - VOD
N 1900 Rd. has been closed at the railroad tracks after a train derailed toppling 20 cargo cars...
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.