New KU Baseball Head Coach signs 24-year-old home run ball for fan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, KU introduced Jayhawk fans to new head baseball coach, Dan Fitzgerald.

“Why KU? It checked every box,” said Fitzgerald, who is coming to Lawrence after one year with LSU and nine prior with Dallas Baptist in his introductory press conference.

That press conference gave one fan an opportunity to continue a 24-year-old tradition.

He told the room the story of the home run ball he caught rolling out of the park back in 1996, which started him on a quest to get every living KU baseball head coach to sign it, past or present.

Fitzgerald didn’t wait a second to say, “absolutely.”

He’s now the sixth coach to stamp his name on the ball.

