New guide highlights need for Black, minority blood donors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day a new guide from America’s Blood Centers has highlighted the need for Black and minority ethnicity blood donors.

America’s Blood Centers - the national organization which supplies 60% of the nation’s blood - says in the spirit of meaningful awareness ahead of Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day that it wants to highlight the need for increased diversity in the blood supply.

ABC said less than 20% of all blood donations come from communities of color, however, one-in-three African-American donors are a match for a sickle-cell patient.

“Sickle cell patients often rely on regular blood transfusions from blood donors of a similar race or ethnicity. In America today, less than twenty percent of all blood donations come from minority donors, a percentage that must increase to meet patient needs. This is a critical time for more people to become life-long donors to ensure we have a blood supply that is as diverse as the country that depends on it,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Blood Centers.

ABC noted that World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on June 19 each year to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on patients, families and caregivers. It said the disease is an inherited blood disorder that impacts an estimated 100,000 Americans.

The organization also indicated that sickle cell patients are often in a chronic state of anemia and require frequent blood transfusions that are more closely matched to their own blood over time. After many transfusions, it said the best match for a patent is often blood from an African-American blood donor.

ABC said this reality is one of many on why there is a need for diverse and available blood supplies.

The organization also said the Juneteenth federal holiday recognized June 18, 1865, as the day when federal officials in Galveston, Texas, arrived to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

ABC said it recently released a first-of-a-kind guide that highlights how 19.5% of all blood donations come from racial or ethnic minority donors. It said increasing that number is one of the best ways to support those who live with diseases such as sickle cell.

The guide also highlighted the fact that while blood transfusions is needed every two seconds in the U.S., only 3% of the population donates blood each year. It said a single donation can help two or more patients in need - and each donation can be separated into more than one blood product like red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

Those interested in donating blood can find a community blood center near them HERE.

