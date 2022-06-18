Advertisement

Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Authorities investigating fatal wreck along Highway 40
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Officers close the westbound ramps of I-470 at 29th St. after traffic lights fail on June 17,...
I-470 ramp reopened at 29th St. after hit-and-run closure
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

Latest News

TUS track team competes at Seaman High School
Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet
(File)
Former JC Mayor Mick Wunder passes away
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder explains how his Kansas State journey began
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sits during an interview on Feb. 24, 2020. An auctioned...
Warren Buffett’s final charity lunch draws record $19M bid