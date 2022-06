BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist was found dead Thursday about a mile south of the Nebraska border.

KHP’s Crash Log indicates 51-year-old Luke Scheidt, of Hiawatha, was found around 5 p.m. near mile post 105 on K73. The agency says Scheidt was heading south along K73 when he left the road and flipped over a driveway.

