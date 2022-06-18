Advertisement

Manhattan Fire Department to start annual fire hydrant flowing

Manhattan Fire Department will start annual fire hydrant flowing, expected to take a couple months to get to all neighborhoods in MHK(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon see members of Manhattan Fire Department in their neighborhoods performing tests on the fire hydrants.

Fire hydrant flowing and maintenance are essential to the continued safety of the community.

Manhattan Fire Department has started the annual fire hydrant flowing and maintenance.

This process tests the water pressure at each hydrant which allows the water lines to be flushed.

“We just basically ensure the operation at the hydrant is operating, so if it is needed for an emergency that we don’t have any issues and we can head off any problems or maintenance.” Manhattan Fire Department, Battalion Chief, Mark Whitehair says.

MFD asks for community members to use caution in the area of hydrant flowing as the water flowing could be damaging to vehicles, as well as keeping children out of the water to avoid injury to them as well.

