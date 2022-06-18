Manhattan Fire Academy recruits train for downed firefighter rescue

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Putting classroom training to use in a simulated real life scenario is one of the final tasks for the Manhattan Fire department recruits.

This week the 2022 Class of Manhattan Fire academy have been using skills they learned in the classroom during training meant to simulate a real-life emergency.

Friday morning, the recruits spent time working on what to do if a fire fighter goes down while inside a house that’s on fire.

Simulation dummies were dressed in full bunker gear with air tanks, so the recruits would have a lifelike rescue while entering the house filled with smoke.

“These are structures they’ve never been in, so they have to actually put all…all the knowledge that they’ve learned throughout academy to use.” Manhattan Fire Department, Capt. Drew Taylor says.

The 2022 Class of Manhattan Fire Academy will graduate on Friday, June 24th and start their probationary year with the Department following graduation.

The houses used for training are owned by USD 383 and are scheduled to be demolished later.

