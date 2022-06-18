Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Runners raced to the track at Seaman High School to compete in various age groups with the Team United Stars.

“It’s a family oriented track team, my son has been on it since a year and all I feel is the love,” said parent Joseph Fisher.

Fisher says these meets give their athletes an opportunity to improve their skills, on and off the field.

“It gives them a chance to grow in many areas, I feel like it is more than just being an athlete on the field it’s off the field too, even grades and stuff at school and it teaches them structure,” he said.

“I like running because its really fun and I think im good at it and I like spending time with my friends in the summer,”.

Teams from Wichita, Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri traveled to partake in the competition.

Topeka runners says with or without a medal everyone’s a winner.

“There’s a lot of athletes, we only have one child that is running, but all athletes are our children so we are cheering on every athlete. To lose your voice is not uncommon because you’re yelling at every athlete and it’s not about getting a medal it’s about PR and that’s a win for us,” he said.

