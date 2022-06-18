Advertisement

Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet

TUS track team competes at Seaman High School
TUS track team competes at Seaman High School(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Runners raced to the track at Seaman High School to compete in various age groups with the Team United Stars.

“It’s a family oriented track team, my son has been on it since a year and all I feel is the love,” said parent Joseph Fisher.

Fisher says these meets give their athletes an opportunity to improve their skills, on and off the field.

“It gives them a chance to grow in many areas, I feel like it is more than just being an athlete on the field it’s off the field too, even grades and stuff at school and it teaches them structure,” he said.

“I like running because its really fun and I think im good at it and I like spending time with my friends in the summer,”.

Teams from Wichita, Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri traveled to partake in the competition.

Topeka runners says with or without a medal everyone’s a winner.

“There’s a lot of athletes, we only have one child that is running, but all athletes are our children so we are cheering on every athlete. To lose your voice is not uncommon because you’re yelling at every athlete and it’s not about getting a medal it’s about PR and that’s a win for us,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka law enforcement officials stand guard outside a home on June 17, 2022.
Officials stand guard outside Topeka home
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Authorities investigating fatal wreck along Highway 40
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Officers close the westbound ramps of I-470 at 29th St. after traffic lights fail on June 17,...
I-470 ramp reopened at 29th St. after hit-and-run closure
Emergency crews work to clear an accident along Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George on...
One life-flighted to hospital following crash at deadly Hwy. 24 intersection

Latest News

(File)
Former JC Mayor Mick Wunder passes away
Bill Snyder talked with a fan during a Junction City appearance this week
Bill Snyder explains how his Kansas State journey began
FILE
5 rushed to hospital following crash southwest of Clinton Lake
Train derailment cleanup north of Lawrence
Lawrence train derailment cleanup