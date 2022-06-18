Advertisement

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby waterpark

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover after nearly drowning at the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.

Derby police said the child was swimming alone during a part when the lifeguard saved him from drowning. A news release from the City of Derby said a little before 9 p.m., a lifeguard identified the boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue.

“Derby Fire & Rescue responded to the call in less than two minutes. Sedgwick County EMS was also on scene. The boy was alert and responsive when emergency responders arrived. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital as a precaution,” the city said.

Since Rock River Rapids opened in 2004, the City of Derby said, “the only other major incident” happened in July 2019 in which a 9-year-old girl nearly drowned.

“Rock River Rapids lifeguards are trained for situations like this and can be commended for their quick response,” the city said.

