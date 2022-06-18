Advertisement

Kansas City Health Department confirms first ‘probable case’ of monkeypox

Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts
Officials confirm another monkeypox case in Massachusetts
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed a single ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Kansas City.

They said a resident with a recent out-of-state travel tested positive.

“This week, one of our excellent nurses suspected one of our patients may have monkeypox virus,” said Dr. Marvia Jones, the director of the Kansas City Health Department. “We are considering this a probable case of monkeypox virus until we receive final confirmation from the CDC labs. We appreciate the work our disease investigation and nursing staff have done to educate themselves on this rare virus and be on alert for it.”

Initial testing was completed on Saturday.

Investigators are trying to determine if the patient may have been in contact with individuals while infectious.

Health officials say there is “no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.”

Person-to-person transmission is possible through close physical contact.

Monkeypox is considered a rare, but potentially serious viral illness. Flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and rashes are common symptoms. Most infections last between two weeks and a month.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Cervantes
Topeka woman arrested for murder after man dies in early-morning shooting
Shawnee Co. crews respond to wreck near 6100 SE US 40
Two killed in fatal wreck along Highway 40
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision Saturday night,...
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Police Report: Victim believed to be on drugs, failed to yield in fatal Bowyer crash
FILE
Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

Latest News

Scattered showers/storms Tuesday night, cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday
A couple more hot days before cooler weather Wednesday
Andrew Beckler getting some practice in before heading off to the U.S. Open.
Andrew Beckler reflects on his time in U.S. Open
Andrew Beckler reflects on U.S. Open
Sunday night forecast
People standing and cheering performers at St. John AME Church for Juneteenth holiday
Local organization held Gospel Extravaganza for Juneteenth Holiday